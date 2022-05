Share

IDC Focus on Mining Indaba: IDC on funding renewable energy transition in the mining industry

Coming from the Mining Indaba 2022 in Cape Town, Lucretia Khumalo, Divisional Executive: Client Support and Growth at the IDC talks to CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer about just energy transitioning opportunities identified by the IDC in the mining sector in South Africa and funding around mining projects through the IDC.

Thu, 12 May 2022 08:05:25 GMT