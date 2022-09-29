Share

If you try to leave this Home Depot without checking out, your cart won’t make it very far #Shorts

Retailers say they’re seeing an increase in organized theft, and that the goods are being sold on online marketplaces like Amazon and Facebook Marketplace. It’s causing stores like this Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia to get creative with anti-theft measures. Watch the full video to learn how stolen goods sold online are causing havoc for major retailers: https://youtu.be/5RIjWTO2Yz4

