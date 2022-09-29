Share

If you try to leave this Home Depot without checking out, your cart won’t make it very far #Shorts

Retailers say they’re seeing an increase in organized theft, and that the goods are being sold on online marketplaces like Amazon and Facebook Marketplace. It’s causing stores like this Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia to get creative with anti-theft measures. Watch the full video to learn how stolen goods sold online are causing havoc for major retailers: https://youtu.be/5RIjWTO2Yz4
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 17:09:15 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.