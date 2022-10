WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund is discussing a lending program with Malawi, which is in a “very difficult situation,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

Georgieva, answering questions from students at Georgetown University, said IMF loans could help bring in other lenders and aid.

In Malawi’s case, she said, the IMF hoped to see the World Bank and other organizations also provide grants.

