IMF says Malawi requests four-year credit facility

PUBLISHED: Mon, 06 Jun 2022 13:07:26 GMT
Reuters
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

BLANTYRE, June 6 (Reuters) – Malawi has requested a four-year extended credit facility to help with balance of payments difficulties, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

The donor-dependent southern African country has been experiencing acute foreign currency shortages. Late last month it allowed its kwacha currency to weaken 25% against the dollar. Read full story

“The authorities have requested an arrangement (on) the back of the protracted balance of payments problem,” the IMF said in a statement after talks with Malawian government officials and private sector representatives.

The fund said restoring debt sustainability and resolving a case involving alleged misreporting of foreign-exchange reserves were pre-requisites for IMF support.

“While the authorities are addressing these issues, the IMF team conducted a mission to agree on (a) macroeconomic framework, policies and reforms,” it added.

The IMF said it welcomed the move to normalise the forex market and that Malawi’s authorities had engaged a debt advisor to suport efforts to address unsustainable public debt.

(Writing by Alexander WinningEditing by James Macharia Chege)

