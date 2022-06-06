IMF says Malawi requests four-year credit facility

BLANTYRE, June 6 (Reuters) – Malawi has requested a four-year extended credit facility to help with balance of payments difficulties, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

The donor-dependent southern African country has been experiencing acute foreign currency shortages. Late last month it allowed its kwacha currency to weaken 25% against the dollar. Read full story

“The authorities have requested an arrangement (on) the back of the protracted balance of payments problem,” the IMF said in a statement after talks with Malawian government officials and private sector representatives.

The fund said restoring debt sustainability and resolving a case involving alleged misreporting of foreign-exchange reserves were pre-requisites for IMF support.