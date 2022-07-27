IMF says not holding active discussions on potential new SDR issue

UKRAINE – 2021/05/21: In this photo illustration the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) – A new issue of International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights reserves is among options that could be considered to aid countries struggling with spillovers from the Ukraine war but there are no active discussions on the matter, IMF officials said on Tuesday.

“There has been no discussion at the IMF of a further SDR allocation,” an IMF spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Despite recent developments and high global uncertainty, it would be premature to conclude that the long-term global need for reserves has changed significantly.” The statement was issued after IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news conference that a new SDR allocation was “part of a menu of options that the fund is exploring currently” to aid countries dealing with crises prompted by high food and energy costs. The IMF in August 2021 created and issued $650 billion in SDR assets to member countries to aid their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the spokesperson said most still hold these assets as reserves.

More than 45 progressive U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Pramila Jayapal, both Democrats, earlier this month urged President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to support a new SDR allocation of at least $650 million to avoid famine and a destabilizing debt crisis in developing countries. The SDR issue of that size last year did not require legislative approval in the United States, the IMF's controlling shareholder. Gourinchas said an SDR allocation is "not a panacea" for difficulties facing developing countries and there are limitations on how it could help countries.