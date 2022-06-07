South Africa

IMF worried about impact of South Africa’s growth outlook on poverty

PUBLISHED: Tue, 07 Jun 2022 15:41:04 GMT
Alexander Winning
Reuters
Share
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday at the end of a visit to South Africa that its staff were increasingly concerned about the country’s economic growth outlook and the implications on employment, poverty and inequality.

Africa’s most industrialised economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than many analysts had predicted, with data on Tuesday showing first-quarter output reached pre-pandemic levels. Read full story

But the recovery has been uneven across sectors, and the country is one of the most unequal in the world.

In a statement, the IMF pointed to a series of shocks which it said adversely affected South Africa’s economic trajectory.

“The flooding in Durban, uncertainty about the war in Ukraine, tightening of global financial conditions, and China’s slowdown pose challenges to growth and price stability,” the IMF said.

“Policy action needs to focus on mitigating the impact of these shocks while addressing longstanding structural economic obstacles to growth.”

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.