IMF’s Georgieva says Chad, Ethiopia, Zambia creditor committees to meet soon

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) – Creditor committees for the debt restructurings of Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia are expected to meet within the next 10 days, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking to a forum sponsored by the Devex development media group, said the risks of a debt crisis among developing countries were rising because of interest rate hikes in advanced countries to control inflation.

She said a positive outcome from the negotiations was crucial for Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia “and to energize other countries to step forward” to seek restructurings.

She also said she would make clear the need for more cooperation on debt relief at a G20 finance leaders’ meeting later this week in Bali, Indonesia.