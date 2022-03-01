Share

In conversation with Minister Paula Ingabire on Rwanda’s innovation masterplan

For more than two decades now, Rwanda has placed focus on ICT & innovation as key drivers towards a knowledge-based economy. Rwanda has set itself an ambitious target of becoming an innovation hub in the coming years. Perhaps key towards that plan is the recent inauguration of the Kigali Innovation City Masterplan, which is part of the wider efforts to promote innovation. CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu caught up with Rwanda’s ICT & Innovation Minister, Paula Ingabire for more.

Tue, 01 Mar 2022 14:07:11 GMT