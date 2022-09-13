Share

In conversation with Philanthropist Melinda French Gates on the pace of progress in Africa

The CNBC Conversation: Philanthropist Melinda French Gates in an exclusive one-on-one with FORBES AFRICA Editor, Renuka Methil.
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 13:41:19 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.