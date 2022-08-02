In northern Kenya, drought may keep some herders from voting

LENGUSAKA, Kenya, Aug 2 (Reuters) – In Kenya’s northern Samburu County, severe drought has forced herders to migrate hundreds of kilometres in search of pasture and water, meaning some may have to skip voting in elections set for Aug. 9.

People are more focused on trying to save their animals and livelihoods than on casting their ballots.

“The problem is that our pastoralists have gone very far to look for pasture… They will not get a chance of coming back to vote,” said Paul Paradisi, administrator of Koiting Location in Samburu County with about 6,800 residents.

Poor rainfall means around four million people in Kenya are currently facing acute food shortages, and cases of child malnutrition have surged by half in parts of the country. Read full story