Share

Inside one of the largest crypto currency heists in history #Shorts

CNBC takes you inside one of the largest crypto currency heists in history and delivers a revealing look at the investigation to recover $3.6 billion dollars in bitcoin. Watch the full documentary "Crocodile of wall street and the battle over billions in stolen bitcoin:" https://youtu.be/d6EXbQ6jqIM

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 16:00:10 GMT