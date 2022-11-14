Share

Integrating technology into Rwanda’s agricultural sector

Technological innovations have greatly shaped agriculture throughout time. Crop farming around the world is undergoing a profound technological transition, and this rings true for Rwanda as well. Rwandan start-ups are using smart farming solutions to optimize the agricultural value chain and raw food retail sector. The home-grown start-ups are incorporating technology to maximize crop yields, farmer's dividends, and the overall agriculture economy.

