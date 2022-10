Share

Invest Rwanda EP1: Renewed Rwanda

In only a matter of two decades, Rwanda has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Economies in Africa. Despite sharing a conflict-ridden past with many other nations on the continent; divergently the landlocked nation's story has been that of a phoenix rising from its ashes. This episode takes account of its holistic growth trajectory and vision for the future.

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 19:11:59 GMT