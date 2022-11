Share

Investors cherry-pick attractive offers

On-the-run securities are gaining more traction at the Bond market as investors continue cherry-picking attractive offers. Meanwhile market players have their attention fixed on Next Week’s MPC meeting and Next Thursday’s ₦213 billion T-bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 14:21:27 GMT