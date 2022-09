Share

Investors dump bank shares as CBN hikes CRR by 5%

The bulls have lost the tussle to the bears once again as the equities market closes trading activities today negative as the MPC raises the MPR by 150 basis points while increasing the Cash Reserve Requirement by 5 per cent. Omowonuola Tunde-Bello, Portfolio Manager, Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more on investor sentiments.

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 16:54:23 GMT