Share

Investors eye ₦193bn T-bills auction

The bulls are gaining more ground as investors’ interests are more concentrated in mid and long dated papers. However, market analysts anticipate today’s ₦193 billion T-Bills auction will not induce enough excitement to lift the overall quiet market undertone. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 13:21:52 GMT