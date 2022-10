Share

Investors eye high bond yields

The bulls are pooling more traction in the bond market as investors are taking advantage of high yields on 2026, 2029 and 2037 papers. For the Treasury Bills Market, the concentration of offers remains along the mid to long end of the curve with trades on the March and September T-Bills. Bosun Obembe, Fixed Income and Money Market Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 12:07:55 GMT