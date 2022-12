Share

Investors eye next Monday’s ₦225bn bond auction

Investors have their sights set on next week Monday’s bond auction where 225 billion naira will be on offer across three maturities of 2029,2032 and 2037. Traders at UBA say the short end of the curve remains investors’ favourite spot. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 09 Dec 2022 14:32:19 GMT