Investors eye Q1’22 earnings

As the euphoria of the release of 2021 audited financials fizzles out, analysts say they expect a weak equities market performance as investors await dividend pay-out and the release of first-quarter earnings by next month. Gbolahan Ologunro, Research Analyst at Cordros Securities, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 14:40:10 GMT