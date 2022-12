Share

Investors focus on ₦13.5bn T-bills auction

Investors have their gaze fixed on today’s ₦13.5 billion auction which is fuelling the calm market undertone as market players await the results of today’s offering. Meanwhile, interbank rates are poised to expand, given the ₦264 billion bond auction settlement today. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 14:30:05 GMT