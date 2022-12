Share

Investors look to T-bills primary auction

The bond market is recording increased demand on the short end of the curve especially on the 2028 and 2029 papers. In the absence of major liquidity inflow, market watchers anticipate interbank rates will remain at double digits the week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 07 Dec 2022 14:30:07 GMT