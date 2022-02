Share

Investors position ahead of dividend pay-outs

The Nigerian equities market is building a positive momentum today, after shedding 0.1 per cent last week. With the Year to Date All Share Index at 10.4 per cent. As companies announce plans for dividend payout, we find out how investors are positioning ahead with Gbolahan Ologunro, Research Analyst at Cordros Securities.

Mon, 21 Feb 2022 14:28:32 GMT