Investors shift to short-term bonds

Investors are now looking to the 2024 to 2026 bonds as more activities are recorded on the short end of the curve. Market players are also looking out for next Monday’s ₦225 billion naira bond auction. Meanwhile, in the FX market, the naira has clawed back some gains at the parallel market. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head, Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 15:17:23 GMT