Is The U.S. Top Bank About To Start A Recession?

America's central bank, the Federal Reserve, can inject cash into the financial sector to prevent breakdowns during emergencies. One way it does so is through the large-scale purchase of bonds. The central bank has racked up nearly $9 trillion in bonds to calm investors during past crises. The Fed is saying it will soon dial back this program. The pace at which the Fed tightens monetary policy may create substantial market headwinds.
Thu, 10 Mar 2022 17:00:35 GMT
