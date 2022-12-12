Share

Is your hotel 4- or 5-stars? Here’s how to tell them apart

Ever notice that the same hotel can be rated three-, four- and even five-stars? That's the case with Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands. The reason is because companies — from guidebooks to websites — use different standards to evaluate hotels, with some relying solely on online reviews to set their star rating. CNBC Travel sat down with Capella Singapore's Yngvar Stray and HotelPlanner's Tim Hentschel to talk about which star ratings matter, and what travelers can expect from a 1-star to a 5-star stay.

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 10:00:05 GMT