Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe dies from injuries after being shot, NHK reports

PUBLISHED: Fri, 08 Jul 2022 11:18:44 GMT
  • Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, has died after being shot, Japan broadcaster NHK reported Friday, citing sources at the Liberal Democratic Party.
  • The former prime minister was shot while delivering a speech on Friday in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.
This 2016 photo shows then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s Kilo Pier in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Kent Nishimura | Getty Images

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, has died after being shot, Japan broadcaster NHK reported Friday, citing sources at the Liberal Democratic Party.

Japanese publication Nikkei also reported that Abe has died, citing sources close to him.

The Nara Medical U Hospital, where Abe was taken for medical treatment after the shooting, is due to make a statement shortly.

The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot while delivering a speech on Friday in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.

Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was campaigning on behalf of the governing LDP ahead of elections for the country’s upper house Sunday.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the attack was “a despicable and barbaric act that took place in the midst of an election, which is the foundation of democracy,” adding that it is still being investigated.

The incident sent shockwaves through Japan, a country where gun violence is extremely rare.

