Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe dies from injuries after being shot, NHK reports

This 2016 photo shows then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s Kilo Pier in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kent Nishimura | Getty Images Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, has died after being shot, Japan broadcaster NHK reported Friday, citing sources at the Liberal Democratic Party.

Japanese publication Nikkei also reported that Abe has died, citing sources close to him. The Nara Medical U Hospital, where Abe was taken for medical treatment after the shooting, is due to make a statement shortly. The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot while delivering a speech on Friday in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.