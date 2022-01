Share

Jill de Villiiers in conversation with former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko

The CNBC Africa Conversation meets up with prominent former activist, public servant, and CEO of the GCIS, Themba Maseko. He speaks to CNBC Africa's Jill de Villiiers about his early years, his days in the South Africa public service, being a whistleblower, and the future that he sees for the country.

Sat, 22 Jan 2022 13:30:37 GMT