Kenya: It’s a slow take-off for day trading at NSE

According to data from the Capital Markets Authority, day trading of shares accounted for only 3.4 per cent of total deals at the Nairobi Securities Exchange reflecting investors' apathy towards buying and selling securities multiple times in a single day. CNBC Africa spoke with the Senior Equities Analyst at Genghis Capital, Kevin Ngige, for more.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 11:22:03 GMT