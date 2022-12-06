East Africa

Kenya seeks $750 mln loan from the World Bank, finance minister says

PUBLISHED: Tue, 06 Dec 2022 14:54:31 GMT
Duncan Miriri
Reuters
The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, after Russia invaded Ukraine and China renewed virus lockdowns. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Kenya has asked the World Bank for a $750 million budget support loan, the finance minister said on Tuesday, to help cover its funding needs for the financial year to the end of next June.

The minister, Njuguna Ndung’u, had said last month Kenya was in talks with the World Bank for new financing, without disclosing the amount involved.

“The proposed package under discussion with the World Bank aims at promoting sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth,” Ndung’u said in a speech at a World Bank event on Tuesday.

President William Ruto, who was sworn into office in mid-September, is seeking less costly loans after a debt-fuelled infrastructure construction drive by his predecessor saddled the country with high-interest commercial debt.

The lending instrument under discussion with the World Bank is a Development Policy Operations loan, Ndung’u said, which is usually tied to a pre-agreed policy area.

Kenya qualified for that type of financing in 2019 and it has since received four such loans, the last one in March.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)

