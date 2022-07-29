Kenya vice presidential nominee ordered to pay back corruption funds

NAIROBI, July 28 (Reuters) – A Kenyan court has ordered vice presidential nominee Rigathi Gachagua to repay 202 million shillings ($1.7 million) which it determined were the proceeds of corruption, local media reported on Thursday.

High Court Judge Esther Maina ruled the money came from government agencies but there was no evidence that Gachagua had supplied any goods or services, the Business Daily newspaper reported.

Reuters was unable to obtain court documents for the ruling.

Gachugua said the judgement was intended to undermine his candidacy in the Aug. 9 election on presidential candidate William Ruto’s ticket. Read full story