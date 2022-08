Share

Kenyan market watch

Markets in Kenya began on a positive trend on Monday. Both the Nairobi Securities Exchange All Share Index and NSE 20 went up 0.34 and 1.38 points, respectively. Safaricom was the most actively traded stock. Eric Mokaya, Founder of Mwango Capital spoke with CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 11:13:50 GMT