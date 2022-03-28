Kenya’s central bank temporarily blocks Ecobank from FX trading

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) – Kenya’s central bank has barred Ecobank from foreign exchange trading in the East African nation between March 29 and April 4 as part of regulatory action for unsafe trading practices, the regulator said on Monday.

Under Governor Patrick Njoroge, who was first appointed in 2015, the central bank has taken a hard line against several players in the market over the years, saying that discipline in the market was paramount.

“Ecobank did not have sufficiently robust risk controls to prevent breaches on its foreign exchange exposure limits, or the inaccurate reporting of its position,” the central bank said in a statement.

Ecobank Kenya, a unit of Togo-headquartered Ecobank Group, was not immediately available for comment.