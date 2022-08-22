Kenya’s Odinga challenges presidential poll result in Supreme Court

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, who competed in Kenya’s presidential election, gestures, after addressing the nation following the announcement of the results of the presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Kenya’s veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a challenge to the results of this month’s presidential election in the Supreme Court on Monday, his legal team said, sharpening a political clash that has gripped East Africa’s powerhouse.

“What we did this morning is to file the online copy,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo told Kenyan television channel. “After today there will be four days for the other parties to reply.” A source at the judiciary confirmed they had received a copy of the file. Last week the election commissioner declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election by a slim margin, but four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent.

Last week Odinga said the results were a “travesty” but said he would settle the dispute in court and urged supporters to remain peaceful. Read full story This is Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency; he blamed several previous losses on rigging. Those disputes triggered violence that claimed more than 100 lives in 2017 and more than 1,200 lives in 2007. Read more: Kenya election officials disown presidential election results In 2017, the Supreme Court overturned the election result and ordered a re-run, which Odinga boycotted, saying he had no faith in the election commission.

This time, Odinga is backed by the political establishment. President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Odinga’s candidacy after falling out with Ruto after the last election. At stake is control of East Africa’s wealthiest and most stable nation, home to regional headquarters for firms like General Electric, Google, and Uber. Kenya also provides peacekeepers for neighbouring Somalia and frequently hosts peace talks for other nations in the turbulent East Africa region. The case will be heard by the seven-member Supreme Court and presided over by Martha Koome, Kenya’s first female chief justice, who was appointed by Kenyatta last year. Read full story

The court will next conduct a status conference with all parties to define the hearing schedule and ground rules. The constitution requires judges to issue their decision within 14 days of the lawsuit being filed. Due to the tight schedule, it normally issues a summary judgment within 14 days, followed by more thorough decisions from each of the seven judges at a later date. THE DISPUTE One week ago, electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto the winner with 50.49% of the vote against Odinga’s 48.5%.

But minutes earlier, his deputy Juliana Cherera had told media at a separate location that she and three other commissioners disowned the results. Read full story She said the elections had been conducted in a proper manner – and most international observers agreed – but that results were erroneously aggregated. Read full story Public confusion reigned over the tallying after the Kenyan media suspended a count of 46,229 polling-station level results with around 80% of the vote counted.