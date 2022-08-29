East Africa

Kenya’s Odinga says he won election, but will respect court ruling

PUBLISHED: Mon, 29 Aug 2022 15:26:55 GMT
Katherine Houreld
Reuters
Kenya’s opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, speaks during a Reuters interview in Nairobi, Kenya August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) – Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is contesting this month’s election result, said he will respect the ruling of the court and fight corruption in the opposition if needed – but still believes he should be declared the winner.

A week ago, Odinga’s legal team lodged a case in the Supreme Court alleging that a team working for Deputy President William Ruto hacked into the election system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, thus increasing Ruto’s share of the vote.

Ruto denied the allegations. The election commission has split and filed competing responses: four commissioners disowned the result, and the chairman and two others supported it.

The court must rule by Sept. 5.

