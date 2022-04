Share

Kenya’s post-budget analysis for 2022

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani yesterday read the Ksh3.3 trillion budget for the financial year starting July, paving the way for lawmakers to approve expenditure before their term ends ahead of the August 9th general elections. Resident Fellow at the Global Center for Policy Strategy, Michael Owuor joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 08 Apr 2022 15:23:46 GMT