Kenya’s proposed finance minister says to re-profile debt load

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Kenya plans to use cheaper loans from agencies such as the World Bank to allow it to retire expensive domestic loans and create funds for much-needed spending on items like food, the nominee to the post of finance minister said on Tuesday.

President William Ruto, who was sworn into office last month, is facing serious economic challenges like drought and a surge in prices of basic commodities, at a time when the East African nation is spending a huge share of government revenue on servicing debt.

“We may need concessionary borrowing which will help us to retire some of the very expensive domestic debt,” Njuguna Ndung’u, who is Ruto’s nominee to the post of finance minister, told a parliamentary panel vetting his appointment for approval.

Concessionary debt is normally provided by lenders like the World Bank and the African Development Bank. Ndung’u, who served as the central banker between 2007-2015, did not give details of the amounts they will borrow on concessionary terms.