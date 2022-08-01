Share

Lancaster VC Andy Schofield delivers keynote address at the Future of Education Summit 2022

The 8th edition of the Future of Education Summit under the theme 'The Pathway to Digital Transformation', looks beyond physical transformation. It addresses the philosophical change as necessary to meet the ever growing demands of students, faculty and campus to create a learning environment where everything connects. Professor Andy Schofield, Vice Chancellor of Lancaster University delivers the keynote address.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:31:18 GMT
