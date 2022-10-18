Share

Launch: Deloitte Africa 2022 Transparency and Impact Reports

We bring you the Launch of Deloitte's 4th Transparency and Impact Report. Trust is a curious thing. It is at once the most fragile if broken but also forms the strongest of bonds when upheld. South Africa's recent brush with state capture certainly scarred the industry and as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors says, transparency reporting is going to be: quote...“key to restoring confidence in the auditing profession”. The theme for this year's reports is: Building Better Futures.

