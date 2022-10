Share

Liquidity squeeze to drive bearish sentiments for bonds

Despite a 10 billion-naira OMO maturity, traders say the liquidity challenge will drive some bearish sentiments for the bonds market, with activity shifting to the 2037 maturity. However, market players are shifting attention to the treasury bills auction today. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head, Fixed Income Trading at UBA Africa for more.

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 14:59:16 GMT