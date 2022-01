Share

L’Oréal – Unesco Women In Science Week looks to empower female scholars in SSA

The L’Oréal - Unesco Women In Science Week awarded the Women In Science Laurette to over 40 women scientists from Sub-Saharan Africa for their accomplishments in scientific research. Organized in Kigali, Rwanda, the initiative offered training to the young talent pursuing critical and new-age research to further empower their careers.

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 14:12:48 GMT