Luminate’s Abdul Noormohammed details organization’s plans for Africa

In 2018, the Omidyar Group launched Luminate as a global philanthropic organisation designed with a vision to create a world where people and institutions can work together to build just and fair societies. Abdul Noormohammed, Africa Director of Luminate joins CNBC Africa to share the organisation’s work in Africa and more.

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:57:34 GMT