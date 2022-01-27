Malawi president rejigs cabinet after corruption scandals

BLANTYRE, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed several new ministers in a rejigged cabinet, a statement from his office showed, after the old cabinet was dissolved over corruption scandals.

Chakwera dissolved his entire cabinet this week, saying some ministers as well as other public officials had to account for graft accusations made against them.

In the new cabinet of the southern African country Samuel Kawale was made lands minister, Vera Kamtukule labour minister and Mark Phiri trade and industry minister. Abida Mia was given the water and sanitation portfolio.

Chakwera’s office said more appointments would be made soon.