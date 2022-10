Share

Market liquidity tightens further

Traders say there was a slight increase in bond yields across the curve, however liquidity in the market continues to tighten. Meanwhile, analysts expect the results for last week's retail auction for secondary market interventions today. Kinskin Ukeje, Foreign Exchange Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on the money markets.

Fri, 07 Oct 2022 14:19:40 GMT