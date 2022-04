Share

Market liquidity up by ₦115bn

The T-Bills market traded on a bearish note as the low level of liquidity in the market saw rates inch up slightly. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the bearish sentiments to continue given the level of system liquidity. Ahmed Agboola, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of activities in the market.

Fri, 08 Apr 2022 12:20:26 GMT