Market players eye next week’s ₦225bn bond auction

Market players have their attention focused on the DMO’s ₦225 billion Bond Auction due next week Monday as talks on debt restructuring and counter statements fuel a wait and see approach. Meanwhile, the CBN conducts a bi-weekly SMIS auction today. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head, Fixed Income Trading at UBA Africa for more.

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 14:39:43 GMT