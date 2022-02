Share

Market uncertainty to MAR yields

A report by Meristem says due to the level of uncertainty in the fixed income and foreign exchange markets, the direction of yields on Nigerian debt instruments would pose a hard call this year. However, they add that stronger demand for domestic funds by the government should lead to higher rates. Damilare Ojo, a Research Analyst at Meristem, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 08 Feb 2022 14:34:42 GMT