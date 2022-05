Share

MEC Mamabolo delivers the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development 2022/2023 Budget

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development's Budget Speech 2022/2023 was presented by Jacob Mamabolo, Acting MEC for the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management on Friday. The Debate segment is followed by an address by Thokozile Magagula, the Acting Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee.

Mon, 23 May 2022 11:43:30 GMT