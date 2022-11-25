Share

MEC Mamabolo delivers the Gauteng Mid-Term Budget policy statement for 2022/23

South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced that the Gauteng provincial government is expected to contribute 30 per cent towards settling SANRAL’s debt, will the provincial government be able to balance this expense while still working towards their GGT2030 strategies? Join CNBC Africa as MEC for finance Jacob Mamabolo delivers his maiden Gauteng Mid-Term Budget policy statement for 2022/23.

