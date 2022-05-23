Share

MEC Mamabolo on the key budget takeaways from Gauteng’s infrastructure department

On this focus on the spotlight falls on the Gauteng Department of infrastructure Development. The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development presented their Budget Speech 2022/2023. The speech outlined key areas of focus in social infrastructure investment in view of increased demand for public facilities such as schools, clinics, hospitals, and libraries. Jacob Mamabolo, Acting MEC for the Gauteng department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management joins CNBC AFRICA to expand on this.

Mon, 23 May 2022 11:43:06 GMT