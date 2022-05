Share

MEC Mdadane on how infrastructure development can spearhead Gauteng’s economic growth

Focus on Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development highlights the strategic intent of the Gauteng Provincial Government to use infrastructure development as one of the central pillars of economic growth, development and recovery. Thulani Mdadane, Head of Department for Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development joins CNBC Africa’s Morwick Pietersen.

Thu, 19 May 2022 17:11:10 GMT